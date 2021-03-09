Point of Order: Unmasked
In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Evan Smith talks to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo about Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to end coronavirus restrictions — including the mask mandate — as well other points of conflict and tension between cities, counties and the state.
Point of Order
Point of Order features newsmaker interviews with elected officials of both parties and other key members of the Capitol community, plus candidates and campaign pros with their noses pressed against the glass. Subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS.More in this series
In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Evan Smith talks to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo about Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to end coronavirus restrictions — including the mask mandate — as well other points of conflict and tension between cities, counties and the state.
Related News
-
Harris County orders schools closed until Sept. 8
-
For some Texans who lost loved ones to the coronavirus, lifting the mask mandate is a “slap in the face”
-
TribCast: Gov. Greg Abbott drops Texas' mask mandate
-
President Joe Biden says Texas made "big mistake" by lifting mask mandate, suggests "Neanderthal thinking"
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today