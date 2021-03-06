A year into the pandemic, many Texans still struggling financially and emotionally
Monica Jimenez is still weathering the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that started with her husband losing his oil field job. But the Brownfield native says she’s managed to find a few bright spots along the way. Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
Loss of income from the oil industry. Loss of family. Lasting COVID-19 symptoms. A looming eviction. A strained marriage.
Monica Jimenez and her family are very much still weathering the economic and emotional fallout of the past year since the coronavirus pandemic began spreading in Texas. But in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, the Brownfield woman says she has managed to find a few silver linings.
