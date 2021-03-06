A year into the pandemic, many Texans still struggling financially and emotionally

Loss of income from the oil industry. Loss of family. Lasting COVID-19 symptoms. A looming eviction. A strained marriage.

Monica Jimenez and her family are very much still weathering the economic and emotional fallout of the past year since the coronavirus pandemic began spreading in Texas. But in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, the Brownfield woman says she has managed to find a few silver linings.

Start your day with a quick take on the latest Texas politics and policy news. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Echo or RSS.