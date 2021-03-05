Watch: Texas farmers start to replant after winter freeze left "total devastation"

The February winter storm that ravaged Texas left a lasting impact on the state’s farming communities — many of which suffered devastating losses when freezing temperatures killed acres of crops. From local gardens to a large share of the Rio Grande Valley's citrus farms, the storm took a heavy toll statewide.

Since then, the weather has warmed and most people in the state are moving on, but many farmers are still reeling from the damage and scrambling to recover. Johnson’s Backyard Garden, an organic farm near Austin, sustained near total crop loss during the storm.

While it will take weeks before they can harvest a single new vegetable, owner Brenton Johnson is staying hopeful as he and his team work tirelessly to replant and start anew.