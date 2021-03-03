TribCast: Gov. Greg Abbott drops Texas' mask mandate

On this week's TribCast, Matthew speaks with Ross, Patrick and Kate about Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to rescind statewide coronavirus orders and the fight over "The Eyes of Texas" at the University of Texas.

