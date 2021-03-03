TribCast: Gov. Greg Abbott drops Texas' mask mandate
On this week's TribCast, Matthew speaks with Ross, Patrick and Kate about Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to rescind statewide coronavirus orders and the fight over "The Eyes of Texas" at the University of Texas.
TribCast
The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Alexa Ura and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the Tribcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or RSS. New to podcasts? Learn how to listen to them.More in this series
On this week's TribCast, Matthew speaks with Ross, Patrick and Kate about Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to rescind statewide coronavirus orders and the fight over "The Eyes of Texas" at the University of Texas.
Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Related News
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today