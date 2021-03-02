Point of Order: Higher ed’s gap year

In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Tribune CEO Evan Smith talks to Renu Khator, the president of the University of Houston, about a difficult 12 months of disruption and dislocation for the more than 47,000 students on her campus — and what state lawmakers can do to help.

