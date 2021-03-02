Watch live: Gov. Greg Abbott to make a "statewide announcement" at 1:30 p.m. Central

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Lubbock on Tuesday to make what his office has described as a "statewide announcement."

Abbott did not hint at what he would announce, though he will be speaking at a Mexican food restaurant in the city and will address "small business and community leaders of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce." The event begins at 1:30 p.m. Central. We'll be streaming here it live, thanks to our partners at KXAN in Austin.

Video will appear on this page a few minutes before the event begins.