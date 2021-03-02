Watch live: Gov. Greg Abbott to make a "statewide announcement" at 1:30 p.m. Central
Abbott will make the announcement at a Mexican food restaurant in Lubbock.
Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Lubbock on Tuesday to make what his office has described as a "statewide announcement."
Abbott did not hint at what he would announce, though he will be speaking at a Mexican food restaurant in the city and will address "small business and community leaders of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce." The event begins at 1:30 p.m. Central. We'll be streaming here it live, thanks to our partners at KXAN in Austin.
Video will appear on this page a few minutes before the event begins.
