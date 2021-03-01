Texas voters say they believe vaccines work. Some of them still won’t get a COVID-19 shot.

Need to stay updated on coronavirus news in Texas? Our evening roundup will help you stay on top of the day's latest updates. Sign up here.

Most Texas voters believe vaccines are safe and effective, but 28% do not plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to them, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.

A solid majority (61%) agree that “in general ... vaccines are safe.” That includes majorities of both Democrats (74%) and Republicans (54%). Asked whether vaccines are generally effective, 63% said yes, including 78% of Democrats and 56% of Republicans. More than half (56%) said that vaccines are both safe and effective, including 71% of Democrats and 48% of Republicans.

Even so, 36% said they’ll get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as it’s available to them, 28% said they will not, and 16% said they’re not sure. Another 15% said they’ve already been vaccinated, meaning just over half have either been vaccinated or are planning to be when they can. In a poll last June, 59% said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if it was available at low cost; in the October 2020 UT/TT Poll, that number fell to 42%.

Health experts estimate 75% to 90% of Texans would need to achieve immunity to COVID-19 for the state to reach herd immunity. Pfizer and Moderna reported their vaccines are 95% and 94% effective, respectively, at protecting people from serious illness, and clinical trials for both Pfizer and Moderna show serious reactions are rare.

“We’re worried about supply, but there is clearly a demand problem hiding in the data,” said Joshua Blank, research director for the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.

Men (41%) were more likely than women (33%) to say they’ll get vaccinated. And white (38%) and Hispanic voters (37%) were more likely to say so than Black voters (28%).

“The ‘nos’ and ‘unsures’ — that’s 44% — and that’s a scary number,” said Daron Shaw, co-director of the poll and a government professor at UT-Austin.

Among the poll respondents, 40% said they are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, 34% said they’re not and the rest were unsure. Older voters were more aware than younger voters: 89% of voters over 64 years old said they are eligible and only 9% were unsure; among 18- to 29-year olds, for example, 26% said they are eligible and 35% were unsure.

Almost half of Texas voters (48%) said efforts to distribute the vaccine are going either very or somewhat well, while 32% said those efforts are going badly.

The University of Texas/Texas Tribune internet survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted from Feb. 12-18 and has an overall margin of error of +/- 2.83 percentage points. Numbers in charts might not add up to 100% because of rounding.

Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.