George W. Bush joins The Texas Tribune and SXSW for a conversation in March

The Texas Tribune is teaming up with SXSW for a one-on-one conversation with George W. Bush, the 43rd president of the United States and author of the upcoming book “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants.” Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith will conduct the conversation.

Bush was the president from 2001-09. Before that, he served as governor of Texas, defeating incumbent Ann Richards in 1994. After leaving public office, he returned home to Dallas and established the George W. Bush Presidential Center, home to the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the George W. Bush Institute. “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” will be published in late April.

Disclosure: SXSW and the George W. Bush Institute have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.