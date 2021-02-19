Watch live: Gov. Greg Abbott to provide a 3 p.m. Central update on winter storm response
Abbott will be joined by emergency officials for his update from Austin. Many Texans remain without power, and water service has been disrupted for millions across the state.
Texas’ power grid operator said Friday that additional power outages are no longer needed overnight to balance supply and demand. But many Texans are still without power, and millions of people across the state have had their water service disrupted in the aftermath of this week’s massive winter storm.
Gov. Greg Abbott will provide on the state’s response to the winter storm at 3 p.m. Central time Friday.
