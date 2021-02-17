Watch live: Gov. Greg Abbott to provide a 3 p.m. Central update on winter storm response
The storm has resulted in widespread power outages and transportation problems across the state.
As millions of Texans continue to struggle with power outages during a massive winter storm, Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to provide an update on the state's response at 3 p.m. Central time Wednesday.
There were 2.7 million Texas households still without power as of Wednesday morning, though the state’s electricity grid manager said utilities returned power to about 600,000 homes overnight.
You can watch a livestream of Abbott's update here, courtesy of KXAN-TV.
