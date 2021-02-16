Winter storm in Texas: Millions remain without power; ERCOT says some could be restored Tuesday afternoon

Here's what you need to know:

Number of outages remains high. But grid operator says "some customers" should have power restored this afternoon

House Speaker Phelan asks House committees to review statewide blackouts

There are resources to help in many of the state's biggest cities

ERCOT: Some customers should have power restored this afternoon

[10:20 a.m.] The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state's power grid, said Tuesday morning that the number of outages across the state remains high, but that it's optimistic "that we will be able to reduce the number throughout the day." Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, the grid operator said on Twitter that additional wind, solar power and thermal power generators have indicated "that they expect to become available."

"But, the amount we restore will depend on how much generation is actually able to come online," ERCOT said.

The number of businesses and homes without power was reportedly around 4 million Tuesday morning. Temperatures across the state remained extremely low for Texas. It was in the teens in Houston and Austin and around 10 degrees in Dallas at around 9:45 a.m. — Matthew Watkins

Phelan asks House committees to review statewide blackouts

[10:20 a.m.] Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan has asked two committees in the lower chamber to hold a joint hearing later this month to review statewide power outages that have affected millions of Texas households amid a massive winter storm.

Phelan, a Beaumont Republican, requested the House State Affairs and Energy Resources Committees convene Feb. 25.

On Monday, the state’s electric grid operator lost control of the power supply, leaving roughly 2 million Texas households without heat or other electric appliances. The operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, began early Monday implementing rolling blackouts, which were intended to be under an hour per each impacted area. ERCOT ordered those blackouts after announcing a winter record for power demand.

“We must cut through the finger-pointing and hear directly from stakeholders about the factors that contributed to generation staying down at a time when families needed it most, what our state can do to correct these issues, and what steps regulators and grid operators are taking to safeguard our electric grid,” Phelan said in a news release.

Here's how to help: