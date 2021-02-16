Winter storm in Texas: Millions remain without power; ERCOT says some could be restored Tuesday afternoon
We're tracking the fallout from the massive winter storm in Texas, which has brought widespread power outages and transportation problems.
Here's what you need to know:
- Number of outages remains high. But grid operator says "some customers" should have power restored this afternoon
- House Speaker Phelan asks House committees to review statewide blackouts
- There are resources to help in many of the state's biggest cities
ERCOT: Some customers should have power restored this afternoon
[10:20 a.m.] The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state's power grid, said Tuesday morning that the number of outages across the state remains high, but that it's optimistic "that we will be able to reduce the number throughout the day." Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, the grid operator said on Twitter that additional wind, solar power and thermal power generators have indicated "that they expect to become available."
"But, the amount we restore will depend on how much generation is actually able to come online," ERCOT said.
The number of businesses and homes without power was reportedly around 4 million Tuesday morning. Temperatures across the state remained extremely low for Texas. It was in the teens in Houston and Austin and around 10 degrees in Dallas at around 9:45 a.m. — Matthew Watkins
Phelan asks House committees to review statewide blackouts
[10:20 a.m.] Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan has asked two committees in the lower chamber to hold a joint hearing later this month to review statewide power outages that have affected millions of Texas households amid a massive winter storm.
Phelan, a Beaumont Republican, requested the House State Affairs and Energy Resources Committees convene Feb. 25.
On Monday, the state’s electric grid operator lost control of the power supply, leaving roughly 2 million Texas households without heat or other electric appliances. The operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, began early Monday implementing rolling blackouts, which were intended to be under an hour per each impacted area. ERCOT ordered those blackouts after announcing a winter record for power demand.
“We must cut through the finger-pointing and hear directly from stakeholders about the factors that contributed to generation staying down at a time when families needed it most, what our state can do to correct these issues, and what steps regulators and grid operators are taking to safeguard our electric grid,” Phelan said in a news release.
Here's how to help:
- Dallas: Dallas Homeless Alliance President and CEO Carl Falconer said donations can be made to Our Calling, who is managing the city’s shelter at the convention center.
- Austin: Chris Davis, communications manager for Austin’s Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, or ECHO, said people can find a list of ways to help here. These donations range from sleeping bags to monetary donations for hygiene and snack kits.
- San Antonio: South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless Executive Director Katie Vela said their biggest area of need is volunteers to work the overnight shifts, especially those living in the downtown area who might be able to walk to the shelters. Vela also said the shelters are also in need of hot meals beginning Tuesday. People can find the list of shelters here.
- Houston: Catherine B. Villarreal, the director of communications for the Coalition for the Homeless, said people can donate to any of the organizations in The Way Home listed here.
Related News
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today