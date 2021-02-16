Point of Order: The Disconnect
In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Evan Smith talks to state Rep. Trent Ashby about his bill to create a state broadband plan — a long-overdue effort to address our digital deficiency at a time when school, work and health care have all moved online.
Point of Order
Point of Order features newsmaker interviews with elected officials of both parties and other key members of the Capitol community, plus candidates and campaign pros with their noses pressed against the glass. Subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS.More in this series
Hear Texas Tribune CEO Evan and state Rep. Trent Ashby discuss his bill to create a state broadband plan.
Related News
-
Analysis: Texas tries to make the connections on broadband internet
-
Gov. Greg Abbott unveils legislative priorities, including police funding, "election integrity," expanding broadband access and more
-
Lawmakers call on Gov. Greg Abbott to plan to expand broadband access as pandemic worsens disparities
-
Analysis: A digital divide with dire consequences for Texas
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today