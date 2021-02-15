 Skip to main content
An eastbound view of East Stassney Lane in South Austin on Feb. 15, 2021. A major winter storm affected the entire state.
Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Photos: Texans face an ice storm that's left millions of people without power

An arctic blast barreled though Texas over Valentines Day weekend. Temperatures plummeted and ice and snow blanketed the entire state, leaving millions of people without electricity. Texas Tribune photographers fanned out across the state to record the historic cold snap. Here's what they saw.

by Texas Tribune Photo Team

A blast of arctic air swept through Texas, bringing with it ice, snow and record-low temperatures that haven't been felt in decades. The winter storm is unprecedented in scope — all 254 counties in the state have been affected by the bitter cold and millions have been without electricity. Icy roads have also contributed to widespread closures, and cities have opened emergency shelters to help people cope with the dangerous temperatures. Texas Tribune photographers around the state headed out to record this winter storm. Here's some of what they saw.

South Austin after a severe snow storm that dropped temperatures into the single digits. Feb. 15, 2021.
A sign in South Austin warns about freezing conditions in the area. The severe snow storm blanketed roads and dropped temperatures into the single digits across various parts of Austin and Texas. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
A quiet and snowy morning in The Blanco Vista neighborhood of San Marcos. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
The Blanco Vista neighborhood of San Marcos was blanketed with several inches of snow as a massive winter weather system caused power outages across Texas on Feb. 15, 2021. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
Sledders use a wheelchair to go down a hill at Hermann Park in Houston on Feb. 15, 2021.
Mia Natali does snow angels at Hermann Park in Houston on Feb. 15, 2021.
A jogger runs in Hermann Park in Houston on Feb. 15, 2021.
Houstonians went out to Hermann Park to enjoy the snowfall in the city. Houston was covered in snow after a rare winter storm passed through the state. Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune
A handful of people visited the park with tennis rackets in hand on Feb. 15, 2021 in Houston. A rare snow blanketed the city…
A handful of people visited the park with tennis rackets in hand after a rare snowfall in Houston. Credit: May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune
Snow gathers on palm leaves in Houston on Feb. 15, 2021.
Icicles form on the grill of a car in Houston on Feb. 15, 2021.
Snow and icicles gathered on various items throughout Houston. The city was covered in snow after a winter storm rolled through the state. Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune
A view of Space Center Houston on Feb. 15, 2021 in Houston. A rare snow blanketed the city as well as other parts of Texas.
A view of the Space Center Houston after a winter snow storm covered the city and dropped temperatures below freezing. Credit: May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune
An aerial view of northbound Interstate 35 at Stassney Lane in South Austin after a severe snow storm. Feb. 15, 2021.
An aerial view of northbound Interstate 35 at Stassney Lane in South Austin after a severe snow storm rolled through the area. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
A Jeep drives offroad beneath the snow covered Franklin Mountains in El Paso, Texas on February 15, 2021.
A Jeep drives off-road beneath the snow covered Franklin Mountains in El Paso after a winter snowstorm hit Texas. Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune
A house painted with cacti is covered in snow and ice in El Paso, Texas on February 15, 2021.
Logan Williams sleds down a hill at Memorial Park in El Paso, Texas on February 15, 2021.
First: A house painted with cacti is covered in snow and ice in El Paso. Last: Logan Williams sleds down a hill at Memorial Park in El Paso. Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune
Vehicles attempt to drive uphill through snow and ice on Guadalupe street in Austin, Feb. 15, 2021.
People push on the back of a truck to attempt to get the vehicle unstuck from the snow in Austin, Feb. 15, 2021.
Vehicles attempt to drive through snow and ice on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Feb. 15, 2021.
Cars slid on icy roads and people pushed stuck vehicles out of snow after a winter storm rolled through the Austin area. Temperatures are expected to remain cold until the end of the week. Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune
Scenes from McKinney during the winter storm affecting the entire state. The storm brought snow, ice, and freezing temperatu…
A road covered in snow in McKinney after a winter storm that affected the entire state. The storm brought snow, ice, and freezing temperatures that caused hazardous driving conditions and electrical outages. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

