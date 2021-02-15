Photos: Texans face an ice storm that's left millions of people without power

A blast of arctic air swept through Texas, bringing with it ice, snow and record-low temperatures that haven't been felt in decades. The winter storm is unprecedented in scope — all 254 counties in the state have been affected by the bitter cold and millions have been without electricity. Icy roads have also contributed to widespread closures, and cities have opened emergency shelters to help people cope with the dangerous temperatures. Texas Tribune photographers around the state headed out to record this winter storm. Here's some of what they saw.