TribCast

TribCast: Ken Paxton's legal woes continue

On this week's TribCast, Matthew speaks with Kate, Karen and Mitchell about Attorney General Ken Paxton's latest legal problems, the vaccine rollout and the politics of energy in Biden-era Texas.

by Matthew Watkins and Todd Wiseman

Attorney General Ken Paxton spoke at the Texas Federation of Republican Women Convention in Dallas on Oct. 19, 2017.
The Texas Tribune Tribcast for Feb. 12, 2021. Credit: Laura Buckman for The Texas Tribune

