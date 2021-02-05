Join The Texas Tribune for an interview with Mike Morath, Texas education commissioner

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Central time Feb. 11 for a live interview with Texas education commissioner Mike Morath, moderated by Tribune CEO Evan Smith.

They’ll discuss the state of public education in Texas, including the STAAR test, funding last session’s school finance bill, learning loss, broadband access and more.

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Morath as education commissioner in 2016. In this role, he heads the Texas Education Agency, which oversees pre-kindergarten through high school education for more than 5 million Texas students. Previously, Morath served on the Dallas ISD board of trustees, where he focused on academic improvements.

This conversation will be livestreamed starting at noon Central on Thursday, Feb. 11, here and on our social media channels.

This conversation is presented by Lone Star College and Texas State Technical College and supported by Harmony Public Schools, Educate Texas, Philanthropy Advocates, TEXAS 2036 and Pastors for Texas Children.

Tribune events are also supported through contributions from our founding investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.