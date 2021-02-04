Join The Texas Tribune for an interview with U.S. Reps. Marc Veasey and Michael McCaul on what the Biden administration means for Texas

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Central Feb. 24 for an interview with two members of the Texas congressional delegation, Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, and Michael McCaul, R-Austin. Tribune Washington Bureau Chief Abby Livingston will moderate.

The U.S. representatives will discuss impeachment and how President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office will impact Texas.

Veasey, D-Fort Worth, has represented Texas’ 33rd Congressional District since 2013. He is a member of the Energy and Commerce and House Armed Services committees. Veasey has served as an assistant and regional whip in the U.S. House and is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and New Democrat Coalition.

McCaul, R-Austin, has represented Texas' 10th Congressional District since 2005. He is the Republican leader of the Foreign Affairs Committee and serves as member of the Homeland Security Committee. Previously, McCaul was chief of counterterrorism and national security in the U.S. attorney's office in Texas and served as deputy attorney general from 1998 to 2002.

