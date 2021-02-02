Point of Order: Dr. Peter Hotez discusses the state of COVID-19 in Texas
Point of Order
Point of Order features newsmaker interviews with elected officials of both parties and other key members of the Capitol community, plus candidates and campaign pros with their noses pressed against the glass.
In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Evan Smith talks to Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and co-director of Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, about mask mandates, vaccine availability, reopening schools and businesses, and the trajectory of the pandemic.
