TribCast: How Joe Biden's immigration orders are playing out in Texas

On this week's TribCast, Matthew speaks with Abby, Julián and Ross about President Joe Biden's immigration executive orders and the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

by Matthew Watkins and Todd Wiseman

A migrant group is detained by Customs and Border Protection near the Paso del Norte International Bridge in El Paso on Marc…
Executive orders by President Joe Biden so far have included halting construction on the border wall and freezing some deportation. Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

