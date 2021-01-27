TribCast: How Joe Biden's immigration orders are playing out in Texas
On this week's TribCast, Matthew speaks with Abby, Julián and Ross about President Joe Biden's immigration executive orders and the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
TribCast
The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Alexa Ura and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the Tribcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or RSS. New to podcasts? Learn how to listen to them.More in this series
