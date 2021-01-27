Watch: How Texas lawmakers are conducting a session during a pandemic

Need to stay updated on coronavirus news in Texas? Our evening roundup will help you stay on top of the day's latest updates. Sign up here.

Days into the 2021 Legislature, several state lawmakers have already tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a few colleagues into quarantine.

The developments have put some members further on edge as they prepare for months of legislating in relatively close quarters.

We look at the factors at play as elected officials strive to address a number of pressing issues in the middle of a pandemic.