Watch: How Texas lawmakers are conducting a session during a pandemic
The 2021 Texas legislative session will be unlike any other, as lawmakers work to get the people’s business done in the midst of a pandemic that shows few signs of slowing.
Days into the 2021 Legislature, several state lawmakers have already tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a few colleagues into quarantine.
The developments have put some members further on edge as they prepare for months of legislating in relatively close quarters.
We look at the factors at play as elected officials strive to address a number of pressing issues in the middle of a pandemic.
