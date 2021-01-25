Tell us how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting you
While doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have begun to arrive, the pandemic is far from over. Share your story with us.
Need to stay updated on coronavirus news in Texas? Our evening roundup will help you stay on top of the day's latest updates. Sign up here.
Almost a year into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still rampant across the state. More than 34,000 people have died, hospitals are running out of beds in their intensive care units and many Texans cannot find available vaccine doses.
We’ve heard from countless people who have lost loved ones and others who have lost their livelihoods. The pandemic’s ripple effects continue to harm people everywhere. The state’s unemployment rate was 7.2% in December 2020, up from 3.5% in December 2019. Students are failing classes while they attempt to navigate virtual learning. We’ve spoken with people who have lost their health insurance, people who can’t access their unemployment benefits and people who have lost their homes.
While doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have begun to arrive — and more are coming — it will be months still before it is broadly available to the public. So we want to hear your stories about how the ongoing epidemic is affecting you and your life. Some of the stories we’re working on include:
- How is Texas rolling out its vaccine to its 29 million residents, especially those who are most at risk? Simply put: Who can get a vaccine, and who can’t?
- Despite an order from the federal government halting evictions, we’ve heard from many people who lost their homes or faced eviction threats. We want to speak with more evicted tenants from across the state about their court proceedings.
- The state’s unemployment system can be confusing and frustrating to navigate. As unemployment benefits continue to change, we want to hear from workers who are trying to get the help they need but are meeting roadblocks.
Some of the most important stories may be ones we haven’t even thought of yet. Please share your story below. And for the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic, you can sign up for our newsletter here.
Related News
-
Texas’ unemployment system is confusing and frustrating. Here’s how to navigate it.
-
How to help — and find help — as the coronavirus surges in Texas during the holiday season
-
There are far more Texans eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine than doses available. Here’s what you need to know about getting one.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today