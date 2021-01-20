 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: What the new Biden administration means for Texas

On this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Alex, Emma and Karen about the inauguration of Joe Biden and the latest on the coronavirus in Texas.

by Matthew Watkins and Todd Wiseman

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House in Washington…
Credit: Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

On this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Alex, Emma and Karen about the inauguration of Joe Biden and the latest on the coronavirus in Texas.

Related News

Quality journalism doesn't come free

Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.

Yes, I'll donate today