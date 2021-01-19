Point of Order: The Queen’s Gambit

Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith talks to state Rep. Senfronia Thompson—affectionately known as "Mrs. T" to colleagues and other Capitol goers—about COVID-19, race, public ed and that young whippersnapper Dade Phelan. Rep. Thompson has served in the chamber since 1973, making her the longest-tenured woman and Black person in the House.

This episode of Point of Order, a podcast about the Texas legislature, was recorded on Jan.15, 2021.