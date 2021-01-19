Point of Order: The Queen’s Gambit
In this episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, recorded on Jan. 15, 2021, Evan Smith interviews 25-term state Rep. Senfronia Thompson about COVID-19, race, public ed and that whippersnapper Dade Phelan.
Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith talks to state Rep. Senfronia Thompson—affectionately known as "Mrs. T" to colleagues and other Capitol goers—about COVID-19, race, public ed and that young whippersnapper Dade Phelan. Rep. Thompson has served in the chamber since 1973, making her the longest-tenured woman and Black person in the House.
This episode of Point of Order, a podcast about the Texas legislature, was recorded on Jan.15, 2021.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today