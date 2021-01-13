Tribcast: A U.S. Capitol insurrection and the first week of the Texas Legislature
In this week's episode, Matthew talks with Ross, Abby and Cassi about the siege in the U.S. Capitol and the first day of the legislative session in the Texas Capitol.
