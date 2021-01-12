 Skip to main content
Texas Legislature 2021

Point of Order: The incoming speaker speaks

In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Evan Smith talks politics, policy, priorities and the pandemic with Dade Phelan, the presumptive speaker of the Texas House.

by Evan Smith

Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune.

