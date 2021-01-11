Watch Gov. Greg Abbott discuss Texas vaccination hubs at noon Central time

Need to stay updated on coronavirus news in Texas? Our evening roundup will help you stay on top of the day's latest updates. Sign up here.

Gov. Greg Abbott will tour the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center, one of the state’s newly designated coronavirus vaccination hubs, and give an update Monday on vaccine efforts in Texas.

The hubs were announced Friday as part of an effort to streamline vaccinations as Texas continues to prioritize vaccinating people who are health care workers, people who are 65 and older, and those with medical conditions that increase their risk.

Twenty-eight coronavirus vaccination hubs will receive most of the state’s next shipment of COVID-19 vaccines this week, with 158,825 doses shipping to providers able to manage large-scale efforts as more doses arrive in the state.

The news conference will begin at noon Monday at the Expo Center, 1200 Ballpark Way in Arlington.

The governor will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and Texas Health Resources CEO Barclay E. Berdan.

Watch live starting at noon Central time courtesy of NBC DFW.