Texas announces sites for next COVID-19 vaccine shipment

Texas health officials on Sunday released a list of coronavirus "vaccination hubs" that will receive the state's next shipment of vaccines.

The 28 hubs will get 158,825 doses of the vaccine this week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Another 38,300 doses will go to other providers across the state.

The number of doses that each provider is getting is based on its own estimate of how many people it could vaccinate in a week, DSHS said.

The hubs are meant to streamline large-scale vaccination as Texas continues to prioritize vaccinating people who are health care workers, people who are 65 and older, and those with medical conditions that increase their risk.

The 28 hubs for this week are located in some of the state's biggest metropolitan areas, as well as the Rio Grande Valley and more rural regions.

In announcing the plan last week, DSHS said the hubs will be required to set up registration phone numbers and websites and to focus on the most vulnerable communities in their regions. Contact information for the hubs can be found here.

Here are the 28 hubs, followed by their county and how many doses they are receiving:

Bell County Public Health District, Bell, 3,900

San Antonio Metro Health District, Bexar, 9,000

University Health System, Bexar, 10,725

CHI St. Joseph College Station Hospital, Brazos, 1,200

Cameron County Public Health, Cameron, 6,000

Dallas County Health and Human Services, Dallas, 6,000

Parkland Hospital, Dallas, 6,825

UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, 10,000

Denton County Public Health, Denton, 3,500

El Paso Fire Department, El Paso, 5,000

University Medical Center of El Paso, El Paso, 5,000

Harris County Public Health, Harris, 8,000

Houston Health Department, Harris, 8,000

Houston Methodist Hospital, Harris, 10,725

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, Hidalgo, 6,500

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, Hidalgo, 5,000

City of Lubbock Health Department, Lubbock, 5,000

Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, Maverick, 1,200

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, McLennan, 1,500

Ascension Providence Hospital, McLennan, 1,500

Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, Nueces, 4,000

Amarillo Public Health Department, Potter, 5,000

Northeast Texas Public Health District, Smith, 1,500

UT Health Science Center Tyler, Smith, 1,500

Tarrant County Public Health, Tarrant, 9,000

Texas Health Resources, Tarrant, 10,050

Austin Public Health, Travis, 12,000

City of Laredo Health Department, Webb, 1,200

