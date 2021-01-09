In rural Texas, frustration with a disjointed vaccine rollout grows: “We’re better than this”
Steve Johnson, 75, says trying to get his first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Wise County highlighted the shortcomings of the distribution plan. Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
Steve and Linda Johnson say they see the COVID-19 vaccine as a sort of “get-out-of-jail-free card.” The North Texas couple, who are in their 70s, have stayed mostly indoors since March, terrified of catching the virus.
And while they got their first vaccine dose Monday at a rural hospital, it wasn’t easy, they said, adding that the process highlights the gross shortcomings of the vaccine rollout. Steve Johnson said he’s sent letters to national, state and local leaders suggesting a better way.
Listen to him recount his experience in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
