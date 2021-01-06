Watch: Joaquin Castro discusses pro-Trump rioters storming U.S. Capitol
The Texas Tribune's multimedia reporter Alana Rocha is live with U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, to discuss the riots Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.
Earlier Wednesday afternoon, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest against the certification of the Electoral College. The chaos began shortly after some GOP lawmakers, led by Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, launched a dispute to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
This conversation will be livestreamed on this page and on our social media channels.
