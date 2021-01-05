Austin-based political consultant Emmy Ruiz to join White House as director of political strategy and outreach

Austin-based political consultant Emmy Ruiz is headed to the White House to serve as President-elect Joe Biden’s director of political strategy and outreach.

Ruiz, 37, is a much sought-after Democratic consultant who served in pivotal roles in President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, in Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign for president and on Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ 2019 bid for the Democratic nomination for president. She was also a senior adviser to the Democratic National Committee and a senior staffer at the Texas-based Annie’s List. (She worked briefly in a contract position for The Texas Tribune Festival in 2014.)

Although she’s a Texan, she made her name in Democratic politics as a strategist with an expertise in Nevada.

In her new role, she will serve as Biden’s political eyes and ears and work with Congress on political matters. Known in shorthand as the White House political director, the role is typically the first point of contact for members of Congress on matters like fundraising, campaign appearances and endorsements.

Born in Harlingen, Ruiz is a graduate of the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Disclosure: Annie's List and the University of Texas at San Antonio have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.