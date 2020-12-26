 Skip to main content
Coronavirus in Texas

A grieving daughter, a dedicated teacher and a former bar owner: We check back in with Texans about the pandemic and 2020

Like so many people, everyone we spoke to for this special edition of The Brief podcast said they're ready for this year to be over.

by Alana Rocha, Justin Dehn and Todd Wiseman

The pandemic has made 2020 a taxing year for business owners, educators and health care workers, among others. Credit: The Texas Tribune

For the past seven months, we’ve spoken with everyday Texans about the trials of navigating the pandemic.

In this special edition of our podcast, we checked back in with some of our guests to hear how they’re faring with COVID-19 cases again on the rise and the economy still suffering as a result.

