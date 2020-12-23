Watch: "A dose of hope" as medical workers receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Rio Grande Valley

Need to stay updated on coronavirus news in Texas? Our evening roundup will help you stay on top of the day's latest updates. Sign up here.

In one of the Texas facilities hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus, Texas medical workers lined up to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. While a long road lies ahead — and officials stress that people need to continue wearing masks and social distancing — some who received the vaccine were optimistic that this could be the beginning of the end for the pandemic.

Eric Vasquez contributed to this story.

