Coronavirus in Texas

Watch: "A dose of hope" as medical workers receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Rio Grande Valley

At a hospital in Edinburg, medical workers lined up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It will be months before the shots are widely available to most Texans, but many hope the end to the pandemic could be in sight.

by Todd Wiseman

In one of the Texas facilities hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus, Texas medical workers lined up to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. While a long road lies ahead — and officials stress that people need to continue wearing masks and social distancing — some who received the vaccine were optimistic that this could be the beginning of the end for the pandemic.

Eric Vasquez contributed to this story.

Disclosure: DHR Health has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

