Watch: "A dose of hope" as medical workers receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Rio Grande Valley
At a hospital in Edinburg, medical workers lined up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It will be months before the shots are widely available to most Texans, but many hope the end to the pandemic could be in sight.
In one of the Texas facilities hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus, Texas medical workers lined up to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. While a long road lies ahead — and officials stress that people need to continue wearing masks and social distancing — some who received the vaccine were optimistic that this could be the beginning of the end for the pandemic.
Eric Vasquez contributed to this story.
