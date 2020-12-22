Watch: Here’s what you should know heading into the 2021 Texas legislative session

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The coronavirus pandemic will color all aspects of the 2021 legislative session at the Texas Capitol, including lawmakers' policy priorities.

The virus' devastating impact on the state's economy and the resulting multibillion-dollar budget shortfall will impact how lawmakers address education policy and how to help Texans facing job losses and the threat of eviction. It'll also determine members' willingness to embrace the issue of sin taxes, rethinking laws on gambling and marijuana.

Watch some of The Texas Tribune's beat reporters detail what they expect to happen starting in mid-January.