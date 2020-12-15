Listen: She’s tutoring her siblings while learning remotely. How one Texas high school senior navigates the pandemic.

Need to stay updated on coronavirus news in Texas? Our evening roundup will help you stay on top of the day's latest updates. Sign up here.

Remote learning has been challenging for students this fall, especially because Texas gave schools little time and few resources to prepare. The Texas Tribune talked to one of those students: 18-year-old Isabel Suarez, who cares for her siblings during the day while their mother is at work.

We asked her to record moments throughout a typical day of virtual school and show us what it's like to be a high school senior during the pandemic.

Like many other Texas high school students this year, she is struggling to stay caught up on her assignments and pass all of her classes. Her goal is to be the first person in her family to attend and graduate from college.

