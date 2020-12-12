Long wait times and broken machines: Nothing could stop this Dallas voter from casting a ballot
In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, Gwendolyn McMillan Lawe reflects on the challenges she and other Black and Latino voters faced at the polls in November.
Editor’s note: This coverage is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. The article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
For Gwendolyn McMillan Lawe, voting in the 2020 general election involved a lot of waiting and trips to a trio of Dallas-area polling sites.
While more than 11 million Texas voters cast ballots, calls to election hotlines, social media traffic and interviews with voters show that many Texans had issues with recording their votes. The pandemic, absentee ballot problems, technical issues and registration problems are among a list of hurdles that impacted Texans.
In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, hear about Lawe’s experience trying to vote and why she was determined to make her voice heard.
Start your day with a quick take on the latest Texas politics and policy news. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Echo or RSS.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today