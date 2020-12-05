No job, no car and living on $85 a week: Some Texans are facing economic crisis months into the pandemic
Jessica Tyson, an out-of-work hairdresser in Texarkana, says Congress cannot delay passing a second stimulus package. Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
Jessica Tyson says she’s desperate for Congress to pass another federal stimulus package.
The 34-year-old Texarkana native is an out-of-work hairdresser who’s had her car repossessed, has struggled to keep her utilities on and says she spends her days trying to get her full unemployment benefits.
