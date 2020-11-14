This immunocompromised student fears his own college town during the pandemic

During the pandemic, many Texas universities have implemented strict safety measures to protect students on campus and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But some students’ off-campus approach has some of their peers worried. Cass Deel, an online-only graduate student at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, lives in College Station. He says he frequently observes students ignoring social distancing, forgoing masks and attending crowded parties. With a chronic condition that affects his immune system, Deel doesn’t feel things are safe enough for him and other at-risk students.

