This immunocompromised student fears his own college town during the pandemic
In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, hear from a student who says that because he's immunocompromised, he's worried that students aren't taking the pandemic seriously when off campus, making him feel trapped in his home.
During the pandemic, many Texas universities have implemented strict safety measures to protect students on campus and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
But some students’ off-campus approach has some of their peers worried. Cass Deel, an online-only graduate student at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, lives in College Station. He says he frequently observes students ignoring social distancing, forgoing masks and attending crowded parties. With a chronic condition that affects his immune system, Deel doesn’t feel things are safe enough for him and other at-risk students.
Disclosure: Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
