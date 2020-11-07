 Skip to main content
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden gathered in downtown Austin to celebrate. Nov 7, 2020.
Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Texas 2020 Elections

Trump supporters protest, Biden fans cheer at Texas Capitol after election results announced

Supporters of President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden both congregated outside the Capitol after the race was called, and Tribune photographers recorded their reactions.

by Texas Tribune Photo Team

After The Associated Press and the major networks on Saturday finally called the election for Joe Biden, Texans streamed down 11th Street in front of the Capitol, where a pro-Trump rally later gave way to a pro-Biden rally. Texas Tribune photographers headed out, too, and here’s what they saw.

Trump supporters gathered outside the capitol to protest President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory on Nov. 7, 2020.
Trump supporters gathered outside the state Capitol to protest President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory on Nov. 7, 2020. Credit: Amna Ijaz/The Texas Tribune
A man carrying an assault rifle participated in the "Stop the Steal" rally at the state Capitol.
Austin Police Department officers in riot gear showed up at the Texas State Capitol as dueling rallies develop for President…
First: A man carrying an assault rifle participated in the "Stop the Steal" rally at the state Capitol. Last: Clad in riot gear, Austin Police Department officers stood watch during dueling rallies for President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden gather at the state Capitol to celebrate his victory in the 2020 Presidential Electi…
A pro-Biden flag at the rally in downtown Austin. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
Supporters of President Trump gathered at the state Capitol in Austin to protest the victory of President-elect Joe Biden. N…
A supporter of President Trump at the state Capitol in Austin. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
A Trump supporter screams profanities at a group of Biden supporters at the state Capitol in Austin as people turned out aft…
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather in front of the state Capitol Building for a "Stop the Steal" rally after Joe Bi…
Tempers ran high on both sides as supporters of President Trump and President-elect Biden gathered at the Capitol in Austin. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
Luki Martino and Joannie Wu hold gathered near the Capitol to celebrate the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden. N…
Supporters of President Trump gather at the Texas State Capitol for the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, after Joe Biden was declared…
Biden and Trump supporters at the state Capitol on Saturday. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr. and Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
Trump supporters gathered outside the capitol to protest President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory on Nov. 7, 2020.
Credit: Amna Ijaz/The Texas Tribune
A supporter of President-elect Biden attempts to calm tensions as Trump and Biden supporters argued and yelled at each other…
Supporters of President Trump gathered at the State Capitol in Austin to protest the victory of Presidential-elect Joe Biden…
First: A supporter of President-elect Biden attempts to calm tensions as Trump and Biden supporters argued and yelled at each other near the state Capitol. Last: Biden and Trump supporters face off on 11th Street in front of the Capitol in Austin. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden gathered in downtown Austin to celebrate his election victory. Nov 7, 2020.
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden gathered in downtown Austin to celebrate his election victory on Nov 7, 2020. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden gathered in downtown Austin to celebrate. Nov 7, 2020.
A bandana-wearing dog, whose political leanings were unclear, joined its owner at the Capitol rally. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Trump supporters gathered outside the capitol to protest President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory on Nov. 7, 2020.
Trump supporters gathered outside the capitol to protest President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory on Nov. 7, 2020.
First: Austin police attempted to control protesters that gathered outside of the state Capitol. Last: Tensions between pro-Biden and pro-Trump supporters were high after President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. Credit: Amna Ijaz/The Texas Tribune
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden gathered in downtown Austin to celebrate his election victory. Nov 7, 2020.
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden honked their horns and drove their cars down Congress Avenue as crowds cheered. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

