“It’s not purple. It’s not blue. It’s conservative." Watch what happened in the Texas elections
The Republican party dominated races up and down the ballot, dashing Democrats' high hopes. Our analysis sheds light on what happened.
Texas Democrats fell woefully short of the grand expectations they set heading into Tuesday's general election. Whether it was the end of straight-ticket voting, Democrat Joe Biden's poor performance in South Texas or the strong rural turnout for Republicans, the much-discussed blue wave never rolled in.
Watch The Texas Tribune's Abby Livingston, Cassi Pollock and Evan Smith reflect on what happened.
