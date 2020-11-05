Masks, lines and clear skies: Photos from Election Day in Texas

After three weeks of early voting marked by remarkable turnout and seesawing legal battles, Election Day in Texas dawned cool and clear all across the state. Poll workers prepared their polling places, candidates ventured out for one last push and voters who hadn’t already cast their ballots went out into the beautiful early November day to make their voices heard.

For some, it was the culmination of months of hard work, made even harder this time by the pandemic: Candidates and their staffs reached out to countless voters virtually or in person, and election officials added extraordinary precautions and protocols to already daunting preparations.

For voters, it was time to have their say. Tribune photographers were out there with them, all day long and into the evening, and here is some of their best work.