Texas 2020 elections: Harris County Democrats' headquarters vandalized
The local party said its locks were filled with super glue, preventing officials from accessing their office. Also, Texas is on pace to set a record for voter turnout Tuesday.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Monday's biggest developments:
- Harris County Democrats' headquarters vandalized
- Texas on track for record voter turnout
Harris County Democratic Party's headquarters vandalized
[12:54 p.m.] The headquarters of the Harris County Democratic Party was vandalized on Monday, the party said in a news release.
"Election No, Revolution Yes," was spray-painted onto the party's office windows along with a sickle and hammer, a symbol first used during the communist Russian Revolution. The building's locks were also filled with super glue, according to the release, preventing officials from entering the office.
"This is what happens when Republicans are losing," said Lillie Schechter, Harris County Democratic Party Chair, in a statement. "They use scare tactics and intimidation to scare voters."
Identical messages were reported overnight in Pennsylvania. Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle's office and Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell's house were both vandalized, according to Twitter posts and a report by CBS Pittsburgh. — Shawn Mulcahy
Texas on track for record voter turnout
[5 a.m.] More than 9.7 million Texans cast ballots during the early voting period that ended Friday, crushing previous early voting totals in the state and setting Texas on a course for record turnout in Tuesday's general election.
At least 9,718,648 voters cast early ballots, according to preliminary final numbers released by the Texas secretary of state on Sunday. That is 57.3% of registered voters, just 2 percentage points shy of the overall turnout of 59.4% in 2016. Of those early votes, 8,745,565 were cast in person; 973,083 were cast by mail.
Early voting, which Gov. Greg Abbott extended by six days this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, has already eclipsed total votes during the 2016 general election, when 8,969,226 Texans voted. — Jeremy Schwartz and Mandi Cai
Texas Secretary of State has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Related News
-
What you should watch — and what you should ignore — while the votes are being counted in Texas
-
Texas is on track for record turnout in this election after breaking early voting records
-
“No one understands how difficult elections are to run": Officials in small-town Texas endure a stressful election
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today