Point of Order: The state of the race for Texas House speaker
In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Evan Smith and Ross Ramsey discuss the contours of the speaker’s race.
In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Evan Smith and Ross Ramsey discuss the contours of the speaker’s race, the case for and against the candidates and what the partisan split among members is likely to be in the lower chamber after Election Day. Also, why — with a hot diaper session over the rise — would anyone want the job in the first place?
