He had a state-issued voter ID and says he still got flagged casting his ballot
Mike Wright says nothing made sense, and even the poll workers couldn’t explain it. But like millions of Texas voters this cycle, Wright says he was determined to cast his ballot. Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
It's always been smooth sailing for Mike Wright when it comes to voting. But this election, he said he hit a slight bump at a Tarrant County polling place after showing his state-issued photo ID.
Listen to him detail his voting experience in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
