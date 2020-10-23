Democratic state Rep. Senfronia Thompson files to run for speaker of the Texas House
Thompson would be the first woman elected speaker. She filed less than two weeks before an election in which Democrats hope to gain control of the House.
State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, the longest-serving woman and Black person in the history of the Texas Legislature, filed Friday to run for speaker of the Texas House, making her the first to enter what’s been a quiet race so far to replace retiring Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton.
Thompson, a Houston Democrat, has filed ahead of a November general election in which Democrats are confident they will regain control of the House for the first time in nearly two decades. If elected, she would be the first woman to serve as speaker.
Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This developing story will be updated soon.
