Join The Texas Tribune for a live interview with Tony Gonzales, Republican candidate for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Central time Oct. 22 for an interview with Tony Gonzales, Republican candidate for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, conducted by Tribune political reporter Patrick Svitek.

Gonzales, a former Navy cryptologist, is running to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes. Hurd has endorsed Gonzales, as have President Donald Trump and top Republican leaders in the House. Gonzales is running against Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones, who nearly ousted Hurd in 2018.

In March, Gonzales finished first in a nine-way primary but failed to get more than 50% of the vote. He advanced to a July runoff with Raul Reyes that ended in a late-summer recount won by Gonzales. The runoff between Gonzales and Reyes was consumed by drama when U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz endorsed Reyes — and then three days later, Trump backed Gonzales.

The seat, which stretches from western San Antonio to just outside of El Paso, has a history of close contests and is drawn to be Texas’ only true swing congressional district. In 2018, the average Republican statewide candidate got 48.9% in the district, while Democratic statewide nominees averaged 49.3%. That same year, Hurd beat Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones by 926 votes, or by 0.44 of a percentage point.

Gonzales served in the U.S. Navy from 1999 to 2019. Previously, he served on Capitol Hill as a Department of Defense legislative fellow in U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s office, where he contributed to the defense, foreign policy and intelligence portfolios.

