Top Democratic super PAC boosts MJ Hegar in Texas' U.S. Senate race with $8.6 million TV blitz
The group is jumping into the contest with an ad campaign targeting Republican incumbent John Cornyn on health care.
Senate Majority PAC, the top Democratic super PAC in U.S. Senate races, is launching a major late investment in Texas, spending $8.6 million on TV ads supporting MJ Hegar's bid to oust Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
The PAC will begin airing two anti-Cornyn ads, one in English and the other in Spanish, on Friday and they will run through Election Day, according to details first shared with The Texas Tribune. Both 30-second spots take Cornyn to task for his longtime opposition to the Affordable Care Act, which includes protections for people with preexisting conditions.
The English commercial invokes a recent Cornyn ad where he claims to support those protections, while a narrator says Cornyn is "lying about his health care record."
"John Cornyn led the charge to eliminate the law that protects people with pre-existing conditions," the narrator says, referring to Cornyn's leading role in Republicans 2017 push to repeal Obamacare. "John Cornyn is a fraud who sold us out.”
Separate from the TV buy, Senate Majority PAC is also planning digital advertising in the race's home stretch.
Cornyn quickly responded to the news of the PAC's offensive, tweeting that it was "more $ from my opponents recruiters and donors in DC, NY and California."
More $ from my opponents recruiters and donors in DC, NY and California. https://t.co/O8GrYdZ5uj— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 15, 2020
Polls have continued to give Cornyn single-digit leads of varying size, though there have been signs recently that the race is growing more competitive. Hegar announced raising $13.5 million in the third quarter, a huge improvement of her previous fundraising, and while Cornyn has not shared his latest haul yet, he has conceded she overwhelmed him financially.
Hegar "roughly outraised us 2-to-1 in the third quarter," Cornyn told Lubbock radio host Chad Hasty in an interview Thursday.
Both Cornyn's campaign and a supportive super PAC have gone on TV in recent days attacking Hegar for the first time. And on Tuesday, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report moved its rating of the contest in Hegar's favor, shifting it from "Likely Republican" to "Lean Republican."
The TV buy marks Senate Majority PAC's first spending this election cycle in Texas, and it comes as the group works to expand its battlefield nationally into traditionally red states. Democrats need a net gain of 4 seats to win control of the Senate — or just 3 if Joe Biden wins the presidential race.
Voting in Texas
-
When is the last day to register to vote?
The deadline to register to vote in the 2020 general election is Oct. 5. Check if you’re registered to vote here. If not, you’ll need to fill out and submit an application, which you can request here or download here.
-
When does early voting start?
Early voting for the 2020 general election runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30. Voters can cast ballots at any polling location in the county where they are registered to vote during early voting. Election Day is Nov. 3.
-
How will voting be different because of the pandemic?
In general, polling locations will have guidelines in place for social distancing and regular cleaning. Several counties will offer ballot marking devices so voters avoid contact with election equipment. Poll workers will likely be wearing face masks and other protective equipment, but masks will not be required for voters.
-
How do I know if I qualify to vote by mail?
Texas is one of just a few states that hasn’t opened up mail-in voting to any voter concerned about getting COVID-19 at a polling place. You can find eligibility requirements and review other questions about voting by mail here.
-
Are polling locations the same on Election Day as they are during early voting?
Not always. You’ll want to check for open polling locations with your local elections office before you head out to vote. Additionally, you can confirm with your county elections office whether Election Day voting is restricted to locations in your designated precinct or if you can cast a ballot at any polling place.
-
Can I still vote if I have COVID-19?
Yes. If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms, consider requesting an emergency mail-in ballot or using curbside voting. Contact your county elections office for more details about both options.
- See our voter guide
Have you run into hurdles or problems while trying to vote in Texas? We want your help in reporting on those challenges. Tell The Texas Tribune your voting story.
"Three weeks out and John Cornyn has a weaker standing than Ted Cruz ever did,” J.B. Poersch, Senate Majority PAC's president, said in a statement. "Voters won’t stand for John Cornyn’s lies when he’s trying to take away their health care during a global pandemic, and with MJ Hegar running a strong campaign focused on lowering their costs, she’s making the case for Texans to give Cornyn the boot in November."
Senate Majority PAC also invested in the 2018 Senate race in Texas, when Beto O'Rourke came within 3 percentage points of beating Cruz. After the election, it was revealed that Senate Majority PAC funded a pop-up super PAC that spent $2.3 million on an 11th-hour ad blitz against Cruz.
Related News
-
John Cornyn goes on attack against challenger MJ Hegar in homestretch of U.S. Senate race
-
State Sen. Royce West won't vote for fellow Democrat MJ Hegar, accuses her of having "a problem all along with Black folks"
-
Texas’ John Cornyn and MJ Hegar argue over coronavirus response, policing and the Supreme Court in U.S. Senate debate
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today