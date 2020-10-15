Chip Roy and Wendy Davis face off on women's health, managing the coronavirus and being a Washington disruptor
Roy, the one-term Republican congressman who represents the Austin-area district, squares off with Davis, his Democratic challenger, in our Split Decision virtual debate series.
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a firebrand freshman Republican, is facing a tough reelection fight against former state Sen. Wendy Davis, a Democrat in the Central Texas-based 21st Congressional District.
The district includes parts of Austin, San Antonio and the Hill Country. Former U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith handily won the once-reliably red CD-21 in 2016 by 21 percentage points. But in 2018, Roy beat Democrat Joseph Kopser by only 2.5 points.
Roy drew national attention in his first term in Congress by single-handedly holding up a disaster aid package last year and opposing a coronavirus relief bill earlier this year.
Davis has made her own headlines for opposing legislation in the Republican-controlled Texas Senate. In 2013, she conducted a 13-hour filibuster of anti-abortion legislation that drew national attention.
Watch Roy and Davis virtually debate the handling of the pandemic, women's health legislation, and the protests and civil unrest erupting across the country.
Related News
-
TV ad blitz kicks off in high-profile battle between U.S. Rep. Chip Roy and Wendy Davis
-
House approves bill spearheaded by U.S. Rep. Chip Roy to ease restrictions on small-business loan program
-
Watch: U.S. Rep. Chip Roy discuss the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak and its effects on workers and families
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today