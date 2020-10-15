Chip Roy and Wendy Davis face off on women's health, managing the coronavirus and being a Washington disruptor

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a firebrand freshman Republican, is facing a tough reelection fight against former state Sen. Wendy Davis, a Democrat in the Central Texas-based 21st Congressional District.

The district includes parts of Austin, San Antonio and the Hill Country. Former U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith handily won the once-reliably red CD-21 in 2016 by 21 percentage points. But in 2018, Roy beat Democrat Joseph Kopser by only 2.5 points.

Roy drew national attention in his first term in Congress by single-handedly holding up a disaster aid package last year and opposing a coronavirus relief bill earlier this year.

Davis has made her own headlines for opposing legislation in the Republican-controlled Texas Senate. In 2013, she conducted a 13-hour filibuster of anti-abortion legislation that drew national attention.

Watch Roy and Davis virtually debate the handling of the pandemic, women's health legislation, and the protests and civil unrest erupting across the country.