For this COVID-19 “long-hauler,” symptoms have persisted for months: “I’m uncomfortable literally all day long”
In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, listen to Brittani Castle detail how the coronavirus has come to dominate her life.
Brittani Castle says she's a COVID-19 “long-hauler.” Since becoming infected with COVID-19 nearly three months ago, she continues to experience shortness of breath, digestive issues and a foggy memory — symptoms that linger even though she's tested negative for the virus.
The Houston woman is out of work and has encountered problems collecting unemployment.
In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, listen to why she says the coronavirus has come to dominate her life.
