Join The Texas Tribune for a live interview with three Democratic challengers for the Texas House

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Central time Oct. 16 for an interview with Akilah Bacy, Joanna Cattanach and Celina Montoya, Democratic candidates for the Texas House. Tribune political reporter Alex Samuels will interview the candidates.

Bacy is a Houston-based civil rights attorney and political activist. She is running to represent House District 138 and is one of 11 candidates backed by a coalition of national and Texas-based Democrats working to flip the House. Bacy began her legal career as an assistant district attorney in Harris County. In her current role, Bacy's focus is on combating workplace discrimination.

Cattanach is a former journalist turned educator and advocate based in East Dallas. In 2018, she was narrowly defeated in the race for House District 108 by Rep. Morgan Meyer, who won by roughly 200 votes. In her concession speech, Cattanach said, “I am so very proud of the work we did to move a long-considered unwinnable district where no Democrat even ran in 2016, and no challenger has come close to victory, to a district that will now be considered among the most competitive in 2020.” She is also one of the 11 candidates that a broad Democratic coalition is working to get elected this cycle.

Montoya is a business owner, political activist and lifelong San Antonio resident. Since announcing her current bid for House District 121, she has won the support of several prominent organizations and Democratic officials, including former President Barack Obama and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. This will be her second run against Steve Allison, R-San Antonio, who defeated her in 2018.

This conversation will be livestreamed here and on our social media channels. What do you want us to ask Bacy, Cattanach and Montoya? Email your questions to events@texastribune.org.

