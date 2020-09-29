Join The Texas Tribune for a live interview with Sima Ladjevardian, Democratic candidate for Congress

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Central on Oct. 9 for an interview with Sima Ladjevardian, Democratic candidate for Texas’ 2nd Congressional District, conducted by the Tribune’s Washington bureau chief, Abby Livingston.

Ladjevardian is a Houston attorney and political activist. She shook up the Democratic primary to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, when she entered the race in the final moments before the filing deadline.

She quickly won the support of prominent Democrats, including former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, and raised substantial campaign funds. Following the suspension of fellow Democratic challenger Elisa Cardnell's campaign, the path to the general election was cleared.

Texas' 2nd Congressional District is not among the six seats that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has prioritized flipping this election cycle in Texas, but Democrats believe it is within reach following Crenshaw's narrow victory in 2018. However, Crenshaw will not be an easy challenge. His profile has risen in Republican politics since his 2018 election, and he has a hefty $1.6 million stockpile for his reelection campaign.

Ladjevardian, an Iranian immigrant, says she is running because she wants everyone to have a shot at the American Dream like she did. As an activist, Ladjevardian has worked to elect candidates up and down the ballot, including serving in senior roles in O’Rourke's senate and presidential campaigns.

This conversation will be livestreamed starting at noon Central on Friday, Oct. 9, here and on our social media channels.

