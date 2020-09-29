Watch H.R. McMaster discuss the pandemic and foreign policy challenges at 10 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival
President Donald Trump's former national security adviser will also talk about his forthcoming book and America's standing in the world.
H.R. McMaster served as President Donald Trump's national security adviser from 2017-18. Before that, he served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army for 34 years. He is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.
Watch him discuss how the pandemic affects foreign policy challenges in a Texas Tribune Festival interview with Ellen Nakashima, a national security reporter for The Washington Post.
The interview starts at 10 a.m. Central time Tuesday.
