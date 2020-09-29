Watch H.R. McMaster discuss the pandemic and foreign policy challenges at 10 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival

H.R. McMaster served as President Donald Trump's national security adviser from 2017-18. Before that, he served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army for 34 years. He is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Watch him discuss how the pandemic affects foreign policy challenges in a Texas Tribune Festival interview with Ellen Nakashima, a national security reporter for The Washington Post.

The interview starts at 10 a.m. Central time Tuesday.